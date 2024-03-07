UK Charities Face Financial Crisis Due to Probate Delays, Vital Services at Risk

Leading UK charities have issued a stark warning about the crippling delays in the probate process, emphasizing how these hold-ups are jeopardizing vital services and life-saving research. Executives from Cancer Research UK and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) have highlighted the detrimental impact on their operations, with hundreds of millions of pounds in bequests stuck in a bureaucratic backlog. This situation has emerged as a significant concern, prompting an inquiry by the House of Commons justice select committee.

Charities such as Cancer Research UK, which relies heavily on bequests, are feeling the strain as the probate backlog delays access to funds essential for their work. The organization reported that approximately £34 million of its income is currently tied up due to these delays, significantly affecting its investment in cancer research. Similarly, the RSPCA has voiced concerns over the lack of resources and expertise in the probate service, which has led to a substantial impact on its operations and the sector as a whole. With a backlog of over 52,000 applications reported at the end of last year, the delays have far-reaching consequences, including collapsed property sales and additional financial strain on grieving families.

HM Courts & Tribunal Service's Response

In response to the escalating crisis, Nick Goodwin, chief executive of HM Courts & Tribunal Service (HMCTS), acknowledged the shortcomings and assured that efforts are being made to improve the situation. Despite the backlog, HMCTS has implemented measures to process most probate applications within 12 weeks, including hiring additional staff. Goodwin's commitment to turning around the performance of the service has been met with cautious optimism, but the need for immediate and effective action remains critical.

As charities navigate through these challenging times, the reliance on bequests has become more pronounced, especially against the backdrop of increasing asset prices and the cost-of-living squeeze. The delays in the probate process not only affect immediate cash flow and budgeting for charities but also raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of funding derived from estates. With the justice select committee's inquiry underway, the charitable sector awaits potential reforms that could alleviate the current bottlenecks and ensure timely access to vital funds for their operations.

The unfolding scenario underscores the critical role of efficient probate processing in supporting the charitable sector and the services it provides. As HMCTS takes steps to address the backlog and improve its service, the hope is that these efforts will translate into tangible improvements, allowing charities to continue their essential work without undue financial disruption. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether these interventions can break the logjam and restore confidence among charities, donors, and the bereaved families reliant on a swift probate process.