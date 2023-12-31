en English
Economy

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt Faces Pressure in Key Budget Announcement

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:57 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:53 am EST
Anticipation is building as the UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, gears up to announce the country’s forthcoming budget on March 6, 2023. A date etched in the minds of many, this event presents a golden opportunity for the Conservative Party to unveil financial ‘giveaways’ in the lead-up to the imminent general election. With the Conservatives currently lagging approximately 20 points behind the Labour Party in national polls, the pressure is palpable.

Pressure for Tax Reductions

Conservative Members of Parliament are exerting considerable pressure on the chancellor, urging him to propose further tax reductions. This call for tax cuts emerges in the wake of Hunt’s unexpected announcement last month during the Autumn Statement, in which he proposed a reduction of two percentage points in the National Insurance payroll tax.

A Strategic Push for Appeal

Within the Conservative Party, strategists are contemplating the impact of lowering income and inheritance taxes. The belief is that such measures could augment the party’s appeal to voters, potentially improving their standing in the upcoming election.

Controversial Measures in Play

Among the measures under consideration, the abolition of inheritance tax for the wealthiest families is a topic of heated debate. Critics argue that it punishes hardworking individuals, while others counter that only the richest 3.7% of estates currently pay this tax. They suggest that available funds could be better utilized to reduce income tax instead. Meanwhile, the government has also revealed plans to introduce a new tax on vaping, aiming to discourage non-smokers, especially children, from adopting this habit.

Economy Politics United Kingdom
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

