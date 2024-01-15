UK Braces for Rail Disruption as Train Drivers Plan Fresh Strikes

The UK is bracing for a significant disruption to rail services as train drivers, represented by the ASLEF union, plan to stage a series of strikes from late January through early February.

Advertisment

The strikes are an escalation in the ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions, which has yet to be resolved despite negotiations with train operating companies.

The ASLEF union members, who make up 96% of train drivers in England, Scotland, and Wales, are demanding a fair pay increase.

They have not seen a rise in their wages since April 2019, despite the escalating cost of living. The union's general secretary, Mick Whelan, has accused the government and train operating companies of failing to present a realistic offer to resolve the dispute.