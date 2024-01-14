UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid

Stepping onto Ukrainian soil, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a resounding declaration of the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

On this visit, he announced a significant military aid package valued at £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion), a notable increase over the previous annual commitments of £2.3 billion in 2022 and 2023.

This new pledge not only delivers financial aid but also a strategic partnership. During his visit, Sunak signed a ‘historic’ security cooperation agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This agreement aims to serve as a foundation for a century-long partnership, addressing national security concerns, intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, military and medical training, and defense industrial cooperation.

It also ensures UK’s commitment to stand with Ukraine in the event of any future conflict with Russia, promising swift and sustained assistance.