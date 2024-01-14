en English
Politics

UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid

Stepping onto Ukrainian soil, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a resounding declaration of the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.

On this visit, he announced a significant military aid package valued at £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion), a notable increase over the previous annual commitments of £2.3 billion in 2022 and 2023.

This new pledge not only delivers financial aid but also a strategic partnership. During his visit, Sunak signed a ‘historic’ security cooperation agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This agreement aims to serve as a foundation for a century-long partnership, addressing national security concerns, intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, military and medical training, and defense industrial cooperation.

It also ensures UK’s commitment to stand with Ukraine in the event of any future conflict with Russia, promising swift and sustained assistance.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

