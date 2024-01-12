en English
Conflict & Defence

UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:20 am EST
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks

In a landmark move, the United Kingdom has decided to use force against Houthi military installations, responding to the militia’s persistent attacks on maritime vessels in the Red Sea. This decision comes on the heels of an increasing threat to global shipping, with British and other international ships being targeted.

UK Asserts Right to Self-Defense

The UK Government has justified military intervention as a lawful course of action under international law. By targeting specific Houthi facilities, the country aims to deter future attacks and safeguard international maritime trade. This move is seen as a necessary and proportionate response to the Houthi assaults, with the UK asserting its right to self-defense.

Military Strikes in Response

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that Royal Air Force typhoons have conducted precision strikes on Houthi sites, including an airfield used for launching drones and missiles into the Red Sea. The intent behind these strikes was to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping. Both the Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have voiced their support for these measures, while the Liberal Democrats and SNP have called for parliamentary scrutiny.

International Reactions and Implications

As the situation unfolds, international reactions have been varied. Russia has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting over the strikes, while the Houthi movement has warned of continued attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The UK plans to inform the United Nations Security Council about its actions, as per Article 51 of the UN Charter. This development marks a critical point in the ongoing conflict, with the potential to significantly influence global maritime security and trade.

Conflict & Defence Politics United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

