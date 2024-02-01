UK Army Chief Proposes Expansion Amid Rising Global Tensions

Recent discussions among the British establishment circles have centered on the perceived need to expand the British army in the face of potential threats from Russia and other countries. Leading the charge is General Sir Patrick Sanders, chief of staff, who proposes an increase in the regular army from 75,000 to 120,000 personnel and the creation of a citizen army of up to 500,000. However, he has ruled out conscription.

War That Has Already Begun

The concept of national mobilization in the face of what Sanders describes as a war that has already begun with Russia's invasion of Ukraine is gaining traction. The emphasis lies on the need for ground troops to hold territory, even as traditional military assets like tanks and piloted aircraft may be less effective compared to artillery, drones, and missiles.

End of Peace Dividend

Defence Minister Grant Shapps echoes these sentiments, marking the end of the peace dividend era and committing to increased defense spending. Despite official denials of plans to reintroduce conscription, media speculation about World War III is rampant. Various outlets are discussing the likelihood and consequences of such a conflict.

Mixed Response and Historical Underpinnings

The left's response to this war rhetoric has been mixed, with some criticizing the push for a citizen army and others, like the Stop the War Coalition, condemning the aggressive foreign policy. The article also delves into the historical and ideological underpinnings of citizen armies, tracing back to Machiavelli and the radical tradition in English and American history. It concludes by reaffirming the Marxist demand for replacing standing armies with popular militias under democratic control, citing Marx, Engels, and subsequent Marxists who advocated for such a system.