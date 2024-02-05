UK Appeal Court Rules Against Obligation to Accept 'British Protected' Expellees from Uganda

In a landmark ruling, the Appeal Court in London, presided over by three judges, held that Britain is not bound by international law to admit individuals classified as 'British protected' persons expelled from Uganda. The verdict, delivered on February 5th, 2024, draws a clear line between British nationals and British subjects.

Understanding the 'British Protected' Status

Elucidating the distinction, the presiding Lord Denning clarified that individuals from British Protectorates are not British subjects. They have neither birth nor residency ties to Britain. Their only connection to the country is through its former protectorates. This ruling is significant as it addresses the status and rights of individuals who claim protection under the former British Empire, particularly those from the ex-colonies.

Implications of Mass Expulsions

Lord Denning also shed light on the potential ramifications of accommodating all expelled persons, considering the vast numbers that could potentially arrive in Britain. He further argued that mass expulsions were not previously addressed within international law, adding a new dimension to the interpretation of such laws.

Interestingly, Lord Denning emphasized that international law only becomes part of English law when it is accepted by England. This statement could potentially reshape how the nation interacts with international legal obligations and norms, particularly in the realm of immigration and asylum laws.

The Case of Mr. Pravinlul Amanhi Thakrar

The court's decision upheld a previous ruling by the Queen's Bench Divisional Court, which had denied entry to Mr. Pravinlul Amanhi Thakrar. Mr. Thakrar, born to Indian parents in Uganda, had been expelled by General Amin's regime. Upon his arrival in Britain, he was detained at Heathrow Airport after an immigration officer refused his admission. His case underscores the complexities surrounding Britain's obligations to individuals expelled from former colonies and protectorates.