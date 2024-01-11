en English
Politics

UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels

The United Kingdom government, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has moved to authorize airstrikes against Houthi military positions in Yemen. This decision, aimed at safeguarding shipping operations in the Red Sea, positions the UK alongside the United States and other allies in a coordinated military response to ongoing Houthi aggression.

Emergency Cabinet Call and Cross-Party Consultation

An emergency cabinet meeting was called to brief ministers on the details of the impending military engagement. This call extended beyond party lines, with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey also receiving briefings on the intervention. This level of cross-party consultation underscores the gravity of the situation and indicates a unified front in addressing national security and defence matters.

UK-US Strikes: A Response to Repeated Houthi Attacks

The UK and US-led coalition comes in response to a series of aggressive acts by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea. After a confirmed 27th Houthi attack on international shipping, the UK and US navies retaliated by shooting down a barrage of drone and missile attacks initiated by the rebels. This escalation in conflict has disrupted global commerce, compelling many shipping companies to resort to lengthy and costly alternative routes.

International Intervention and Future Implications

In response to the ongoing conflict, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution condemning the Houthi attacks and demanding an immediate halt to the aggression. This resolution reiterates the importance of respecting navigational rights and freedoms for merchant and commercial vessels, as per international law. With UK ships deployed in the Red Sea and potential airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, the UK and US stand at the forefront of a coalition seeking to curb Houthi attacks and protect global commerce. However, the threat of larger attacks looms, as the leader of Yemen’s Houthi rebels has issued threats against the US and Britain.

As the UK and US ready themselves for possible military reprisals against the Houthis, the world watches closely, understanding the implications of this conflict on international security, commerce, and the fragile balance of power in the Middle East.

Politics United Kingdom United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

