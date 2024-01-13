en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

UK and US to Initiate Air Strikes on Ansar Allah in Yemen

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
UK and US to Initiate Air Strikes on Ansar Allah in Yemen

In a decisive and strategic move, the United Kingdom and the United States have prepared to launch air strikes against the Ansar Allah rebel movement in Yemen. This information has been brought forward by esteemed journalist Stephen Swinford of The Times. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain has already informed his cabinet members regarding this imminent military action, whilst US President Joe Biden is anticipated to discuss this matter in an upcoming speech.

Anticipation and Response

Anticipating the international intervention, Abdel Malek al-Husi, the head of Yemen’s Ansar Allah rebel contingent, has issued a call for mobilization in the Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen. This news of potential military strikes has influenced the global oil markets, resulting in a 1.5% surge in Brent crude prices post-announcement.

The proposed strikes by the US and UK, assisted by other nations, are a defensive response to the attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen. The strikes are designed to disrupt and degrade Houthi capabilities, delivering a clear message against further aggression. This operation is distinct from the ongoing Operation Prosperity Guardian, which aims to defend against Houthi attacks in the region.

The Rising Tensions and Implications

The situation in the region has escalated, with the US and UK expressing concerns over the safety and security of the Red Sea for international shipping. This military action has also ignited condemnation and threats of retaliation from the Houthi movement, alongside criticism from geopolitical analysts cautioning against the potential ensnarement of the US in a protracted Middle Eastern conflict. As the situation continues to evolve, the world remains vigilant, closely monitoring the unfolding events and their potential implications on regional stability and global commerce.

0
Politics United Kingdom United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
The African National Congress (ANC), South Africa’s ruling political party, is gearing up to celebrate its 112th anniversary, with anticipation building around the involvement of key political figures and the party’s priorities for the coming year. As the date nears, more than 43,000 supporters are expected to convene at the Mbombela Stadium, showcasing the party’s
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case
6 mins ago
Former Philadelphia Police Commander Carl Holmes Reinstated after Winning Arbitration Case
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Steps Down: A New Era of Public Safety Reform Under Mayor Karen Bass
6 mins ago
LAPD Chief Michel Moore Steps Down: A New Era of Public Safety Reform Under Mayor Karen Bass
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
3 mins ago
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows
5 mins ago
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
5 mins ago
Humza Yousaf Targets Tories in Bid to Secure SNP's Position Amid Declining Support
Latest Headlines
World News
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
1 min
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
3 mins
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse
3 mins
Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
3 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity
3 mins
Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity
Elias Pettersson Poised to Break NHL Salary Records with Anticipated $13M Contract
3 mins
Elias Pettersson Poised to Break NHL Salary Records with Anticipated $13M Contract
Elias Pettersson's Potential Contract: NHL Buzz, Speculations, and Market Dynamics
4 mins
Elias Pettersson's Potential Contract: NHL Buzz, Speculations, and Market Dynamics
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows
5 mins
U.S. Political Titans Take Over Sunday Talk Shows
Elias Pettersson's Potential New Contract: A Leap into NHL's Highest Earning Tier?
5 mins
Elias Pettersson's Potential New Contract: A Leap into NHL's Highest Earning Tier?
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
37 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app