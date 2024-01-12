en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

UK and Ukraine Sign Historic Security Pact

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
UK and Ukraine Sign Historic Security Pact

In a significant move to fortify bilateral defense ties, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and the UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have inked an expansive security agreement. This pact symbolizes a landmark in the defense collaboration between these two nations and establishes a durable partnership to enhance Ukraine’s defense strength.

Long-term Assurances

The security agreement is constructed to remain effective until Ukraine attains its objective of becoming a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This arrangement underlines the UK’s resolve to back Ukraine amidst the persisting regional security issues. It forms part of a broader global initiative to aid Ukraine in its defense against hostility.

UK’s Role and Stance

By signing this agreement, the UK reiterates its position as a crucial ally and strategic partner to Ukraine and asserts its viewpoint on European security matters. The exact terms of the agreement, including the extent of military aid and cooperation, remain undisclosed. However, it is evident that the pact is designed to boost Ukraine’s military prowess and resilience as the nation continues to navigate a challenging geopolitical landscape.

Reinforcing Ukraine’s Defense

During his visit to Ukraine, Sunak announced an increase in military aid to £2.5bn, focusing on providing new military drones. The UK also committed to long-term assurances, crucial in a period when Ukraine seeks more support against Russian forces. The UK and US have also jointly launched air and missile strikes in Yemen.

The aid includes funding for long-range missiles, air defense, artillery ammunition, maritime security, and thousands of military drones. The UK recognizes Ukrainian security as its own and is stepping up military aid, delivering cutting-edge drones, and signing a historic new security agreement to provide Ukraine with long-term assurances. The agreement comes ahead of Ukraine’s NATO bid and is seen as a strong message of support from the UK in the face of Russian aggression.

0
International Relations Politics Ukraine
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
4 seconds ago
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
The Palestinian ambassador to the Netherlands, Rawan Sulaiman, widely known as Humlot, has voiced her concerns to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories. Her remarks come ahead of a significant hearing that could have a profound impact on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Advisory Opinion’s Importance Ambassador Sulaiman underlined
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
25 mins ago
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
Uganda Implements Traffic Plan Ahead of NAM and G77 Summits
28 mins ago
Uganda Implements Traffic Plan Ahead of NAM and G77 Summits
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid Rising China Tensions
3 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid Rising China Tensions
Erdogan Slams U.S., U.K. Over 'Disproportionate Use of Force' in Yemen
4 mins ago
Erdogan Slams U.S., U.K. Over 'Disproportionate Use of Force' in Yemen
NextBigTalk Discusses Uganda's Preparations for NAM Summit 2024
25 mins ago
NextBigTalk Discusses Uganda's Preparations for NAM Summit 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
5 seconds
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
8 seconds
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
15 seconds
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
34 seconds
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
1 min
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
China Seeks Enhanced Legislative Exchanges with Belgium: A Step Towards Mutual Growth
2 mins
China Seeks Enhanced Legislative Exchanges with Belgium: A Step Towards Mutual Growth
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
2 mins
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid Rising China Tensions
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid Rising China Tensions
Pope Francis Halts Speech Due to Health Concern, Reignites Concerns Over His Well-being
3 mins
Pope Francis Halts Speech Due to Health Concern, Reignites Concerns Over His Well-being
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app