India

UK and India Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by Easter 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:02 am EST
UK and India Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by Easter 2024

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is accelerating efforts to secure a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India by Easter 2024. This goal dovetails with a crucial timeline in India—the general elections scheduled for April 1. The FTA negotiations, initiated in January of the previous year, are designed to augment the existing GBP 36-billion bilateral trade relationship between the two nations. The most recent round of talks wrapped up on December 15, laying the groundwork for the next—and possibly final—round of negotiations, expected to commence early in the new year.

UK and India: Shared Determination to Fortify Trade Ties

Both Sunak and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed eagerness to finalize the deal before the upcoming elections in India. The sense of urgency is palpable, with general elections also looming in the UK in 2024. The areas of focus for the UK in these discussions include Scotch whisky, cars, services, and investment opportunities. Meanwhile, India is pushing for wider access for its goods and services and a more favorable professional visa arrangement.

Progress Despite Setbacks

The path to the FTA has not been without its hurdles. An initial deadline set by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to conclude the deal by Diwali 2022 was missed. However, both nations have reiterated that the quality of the deal takes precedence over adhering to a strict timeline. Despite earlier speculation about a potential signing during an England-India cricket match, other political and global events have refocused priorities.

Optimism and Confirmation

The UK Department for Business and Trade has confirmed the continuation of negotiations towards a comprehensive FTA. India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, has also expressed optimism about the ongoing progress and highlighted the immense importance of the FTA for both nations. As the final round of talks approaches, the anticipation is building for a deal that could significantly reshape the economic landscape for both the UK and India.

India Politics United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

