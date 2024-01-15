UK and EU Set to Overhaul Digital Consumer Laws: A Look at the DMCCB and DSA

As the digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, the UK and European Union (EU) are taking significant steps to update their respective consumer laws in response. The UK’s Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill (DMCCB) has navigated through the House of Commons and is currently in the House of Lords. Expected to become law by early 2024, the bill introduces major changes to UK consumer law, including heightened risks and penalties for non-compliance.

Introducing the DMCCB

The DMCCB comes with amendments including a blacklist of offenses relating to fake reviews, hidden fees, and drip pricing. Also under consideration is the inclusion of misleading environmental claims in this list. Further consultations on these matters are expected. The concept of ‘professional diligence’ in the digital marketplace is one of the key areas both the UK and EU aim to clarify. The concept of ‘vulnerability’ is also undergoing review, with a new definition incorporated into the DMCCB and potential changes in the EU.

EU’s Own Digital Services Act

Meanwhile, the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which became enforceable in August 2023, regulates very large online platforms and search engines. The DSA will extend to all digital services within its scope by February 2024. The European Commission is conducting a fitness check of EU consumer law focusing on digital fairness. Topics under review include dark patterns, digital product addiction, subscription practices, misuse of personal data, and the impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Though no legislation is expected in 2024, concrete proposals are likely to emerge.

A Look at Other EU Regulatory Developments

While the DSA and DMCCB represent significant steps in digital regulation, they are not the only regulatory developments in the EU. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has been active in considering issues related to cookies, while the EU Data Act, targeting transparency, user control, and adherence to European regulations, officially came into force. The Act aims to enhance access to device-generated data for both manufacturers and end-users and promises to reduce prices for aftermarket services and repairs of smart devices. Finally, an amendment to the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) has changed the definition of open source software, sparking confusion in the open source community.

As the digital world continues to shape our lives, these legislative changes underscore the critical need for robust and responsive consumer laws. Amid rapid technological advancements, the UK and EU’s efforts to regulate digital markets and protect consumers set a global precedent for digital fairness.