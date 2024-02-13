Uganda's Tea Sector Faces Crisis: Factory Closures and Threat of Mass Unemployment

The Ugandan tea sector is on the brink of a crisis, with nine factories already shut down and another 21 at risk of closure. The economic turmoil, driven by high production costs and lack of market access, has raised concerns in Parliament, particularly for the potential unemployment of nearly 100,000 people in the Gara West constituency alone.

Uganda's Tea Sector: A Brewing Crisis

Tea, Uganda's fourth agricultural export, is predominantly produced by small-scale farmers, who supply fresh leaves to processing plants. The recent factory closures have highlighted the sector's vulnerability to economic fluctuations and the urgent need for government intervention.

High Production Costs and Market Access: The Root of the Problem

The economic turmoil has been attributed to high production costs and limited market access. These factors have made it increasingly difficult for tea factories to remain profitable, leading to the closure of nine factories and putting another 21 at risk.

Louis Mbwatekamwa, Member of Parliament for Gara West, has expressed grave concerns over the situation, emphasizing the potential for widespread unemployment and economic instability in his constituency.

Government Intervention: A Call for Action

In response to the crisis, the Ugandan government is expected to present an information paper to Parliament by February 21, 2024. The paper will outline the current state of the tea sector and discuss potential solutions.

Some members of Parliament have urged the government to prioritize subsidies for the sector, establish a tea policy, and allow for a comprehensive motion to be discussed in the House.

The proposed measures aim to improve Uganda's tea quality and earnings in the international market, as well as provide immediate relief to tea factories and farmers grappling with high production costs.

The Future of Uganda's Tea Sector

As the Ugandan government prepares to address the crisis, the future of the tea sector hangs in the balance. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether the sector can weather the current storm and emerge stronger, or if the closures will continue, leaving thousands of workers without employment.

The situation underscores the importance of supporting small-scale farmers and ensuring they have access to stable markets, as they form the backbone of Uganda's tea industry.

With the right interventions, there is hope that Uganda's tea sector can overcome the current challenges and continue to contribute to the country's economy and agricultural exports.

Key points: