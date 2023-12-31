Uganda’s President Museveni: Parliament is Not a Money-Making Venture

In a noteworthy address to the citizens of Uganda, President Kaguta Museveni called out a disturbing trend: the increasing number of individuals seeking parliamentary seats primarily for financial gain. He stressed that the parliament, a platform for service and governance, should not be seen as a gold mine for individual wealth accumulation.

Parliament: A Platform for Service, Not a Cash Cow

Museveni’s unambiguous message aimed to redefine the perception of the parliament. The president made it crystal clear that the legislative body is not an avenue to amass personal wealth, but rather a platform to serve the nation and its people. His words serve as a stern reminder of the true nature and purpose of a parliamentarian’s role.

The Desire to Shift Focus

His statement underscores a broader issue plaguing many political environments globally: the perception of political positions as lucrative opportunities for personal enrichment rather than platforms for public service. Museveni’s comments indicate a desire to shift this focus. By emphasizing the responsibilities of legislative work over personal gain, he hopes to restore the dignity and purpose of the parliamentary role.

Business Ventures: The Appropriate Avenue for Wealth

Those looking for a path to wealth, Museveni suggested, would do better to turn their eyes towards business rather than politics. In doing so, he delineated the roles of business and governance, indicating that the latter is not a satisfactory substitute for the former when it comes to personal financial success. The president’s comments serve as a potent reminder of the difference between the pursuit of wealth and the pursuit of service.