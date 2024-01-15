en English
Politics

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
Uganda’s NUP to Petition Police Over Alleged Assault and Other News

In a startling turn of events, the National Unity Platform (NUP) in Uganda has declared plans to petition the Inspector General of Police over an alleged attack on their headquarters in Makerere Kavule by security forces. The incident, which occurred during a power blackout around 7:30 pm on Saturday, has stirred up a storm of controversy and uncertainty.

Security Forces Surround NUP Offices

Amidst the enveloping darkness of the power outage, armed men in police and military trucks reportedly surrounded the NUP offices. The nature of this event has left many questioning the motives behind such a dramatic display of force.

Concerns Over Environmental Impact Lead to Closure of Landfill

In a separate development, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has pledged to close the Kiteezi landfill within two years. The decision, prompted by increasing environmental concerns, underscores the pressing need for sustainable waste management solutions.

Preparations for the NAM Summit Accelerate

With the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, preparations are in full swing. The government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful event, with delegate accommodations and meeting venues being finalized.

Investment in School Infrastructure

In a move to bolster education in the Moyo District, the government has allocated 126 million Ugandan Shillings towards school infrastructure. The initiative underscores the government’s commitment to improving access to education across the country.

Residents Face Displacement Amid Drainage Expansion

In Kampala, the cityscape is changing as houses are being razed to make way for expanded drainage systems. This move has left hundreds of residents grappling with displacement and an uncertain future.

Family Struggles with Nodding Syndrome

A family in Pader faces a harrowing ordeal as the mother battles nodding syndrome, a severe neurological condition, and the father remains unidentified. Their struggle shines a light on the harsh realities of dealing with serious health issues in resource-limited settings.

Land Disputes and Changing Rain Patterns Raise Concerns

Land-related disputes are stirring tension in Acholi quarters and Nabbingo, with a senior citizen raising concerns over a contentious issue. Meanwhile, residents in Busia are grappling with the mysterious black color of the rain, a phenomenon that has raised more questions than answers.

The Significance of the NAM Summit

As the NAM Summit approaches, discussion around its historical context and significance are gaining momentum. The event promises to be a significant milestone for international diplomacy and cooperation in the region.

Politics Uganda
Israel Ojoko

