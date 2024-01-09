en English
Politics

Uganda’s NRM Party Retains Parliamentary Commissioners, Bypassing Reelection

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
In a definitive shift from earlier democratic procedures, Uganda’s ruling political party, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has resolved to retain all three parliamentary commissioners in their positions, bypassing the ballot that was initially intended for their reelection. This strategic move has far-reaching political implications as it traverses the usual process of electing commissioners, who are pivotal in the administrative and financial oversight of the parliament.

Steering Towards Party Control

The commissioners, initially expected to be elected by the parliament members via a vote, are now being kept in their existing roles by NRM’s decision. This is viewed as a maneuver to uphold party stability and control within the parliamentary system. This choice has sparked conversations about the balance between party determinations and democratic processes in the administration of the parliament.

Factors Driving the Decision

The move to retain the current commissioners can be attributed to a myriad of factors. Internal party dynamics, the performance of the commissioners to date, and strategic considerations in anticipation of future political events might have swayed the decision in this direction.

Opposition and Benefits

Despite attempts from the opposition to replace one commissioner, the NRM party’s appointment was given the green light by the Parliament. This approval came amidst protests from a member. The commissioners, who will serve from January 2024 to May 2026, are set to receive additional benefits. These perks include a monthly honorarium, a vehicle with a driver, fuel card, personal assistant, and domestic workers.

Politics Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

