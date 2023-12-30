en English
Uganda’s New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:14 am EST
In a captivating dialogue with Uganda’s long-term President, General Yoweri Museveni, a fresh perspective on poverty alleviation strategies was brought to light. Instead of relying on the traditional handout culture, the need for a shift in economic empowerment methods was emphasized. The discussion also touched upon the rising tide of immigration into Uganda from neighboring countries, stirring concerns over its potential impact on the nation’s socio-economic fabric.

Revisiting Economic Empowerment Strategies

Museveni’s stance on the inefficacy of handouts as a poverty eradication tool underlines a crucial problem in modern-day poverty alleviation tactics. The President suggested that the government should draw inspiration from the approach adopted by former Ugandan President Idi Amin, known for his unique methods of economic empowerment. The focus, it appears, should move towards creating self-sufficiency and promoting entrepreneurship among Ugandans, rather than fostering a culture of dependency through handouts.

Uganda’s Rising Immigration Concerns

Simultaneously, the issue of the country’s growing immigration was addressed. With a notable influx of immigrants from countries like Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, Rwanda, and Kenya, there is a growing unease among Ugandan officials. Honorable LuttamaguziEbigamboTebitta voiced his concerns over the ease with which these immigrants are entering Uganda, potentially disrupting the national socio-economic landscape.

Striking a Balance in Development Finance

The Development Finance International (DFI) has been working towards assisting governments, civil society organizations, parliaments, trade unions, and international organizations in mobilizing development finance to combat poverty and inequality. Uganda, as the first nation to produce and publish its Poverty Reduction Strategy Paper (PRSP), is at the heart of this initiative. However, the challenge lies in striking a balance between the country’s ownership of poverty reduction strategies and the assessment and support provided by international institutions.

Africa Politics
A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

