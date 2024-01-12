en English
Economy

Uganda’s National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Uganda’s Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED) has unveiled the National Budget Framework Paper for the fiscal year 2024/2025. The proposed national budget stands at a staggering UGX 52.7 trillion, setting a roadmap for the country’s economic maneuvers in the forthcoming financial year.

Dissecting the Budget Blueprint

The budget framework serves as a comprehensive financial blueprint, showcasing the government’s fiscal plans, including the division of funds to diverse sectors, projected revenue sources, and prioritized spending areas. The framework’s presentation to the Parliament’s Budget Committee marks a crucial phase in the country’s budgeting process, involving meticulous planning and consultation with stakeholders.

The Budget Committee will pore over the framework, offering recommendations before drafting and sanctioning the final budget. This comprehensive process ensures the budget aligns seamlessly with Uganda’s developmental ambitions and economic strategies.

Key Highlights from the Budget Framework

The budget framework reveals that the government aims to deploy the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) to secure the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), a pipeline designed to transport oil from Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields to Tanzania’s port of Tanga, with an allocation of Shs2.5 billion. However, a funding gap looms as the Ministry of Defence faces a shortfall of Shs5.2 trillion, with only Shs3.8 trillion allocated against a requirement of Shs9 trillion for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, staff members at Makerere University are planning to strike due to a decade-long salary harmonization dispute. A pledge of 12 billion shillings was made by the Ministry of Public Service for this purpose, but the funds were conspicuously absent in the 2023/2024 budget.

Future Implications and Outlook

The National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) has introduced new, weather-friendly crop varieties like Maize 63 Vita and Rice WDR 73, aiming to mitigate food insecurity in Uganda. The new rice variety, boasting an impressive yield of 10 tons per hectare, presents a golden opportunity for Uganda to bolster its rice production and reduce import dependency.

With this budget framework, the Ugandan government has set the ball rolling for a fiscal year aimed at achieving strategic economic objectives. However, the challenges of funding gaps and potential industrial strikes highlight the need for careful financial planning and effective stakeholder management.

Economy Politics Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

