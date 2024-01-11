en English
Interviews

Uganda’s Joel Ssenyonyi: Parliament is ‘Not a Friendship Club’

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:43 pm EST
Uganda’s Joel Ssenyonyi: Parliament is ‘Not a Friendship Club’

In a recent interview, Joel Ssenyonyi, a prominent figure in Uganda’s political arena, shed light on his professional relationship with the Speaker of Parliament. He confronted questions regarding his collaboration with the Speaker in the absence of a personal friendship, establishing the nature of professional ties within the Ugandan Parliament.

‘Not a Friendship Club’

Drawing a clear line between personal and professional affiliations, Ssenyonyi stressed that the Ugandan Parliament is ‘not a friendship club’. These remarks elucidate the notion that personal friendships are not a requisite for professional collaboration within the legislative body. Instead, Ssenyonyi articulated that his role as a member of parliament necessitates a commitment to the legislative process and the good governance of Uganda, regardless of personal relationships.

A New Leader Emerges

Ssenyonyi recently assumed the role of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, succeeding Mathias Mpuuga. His commitment to holding the government accountable, addressing human rights issues such as the plight of missing persons and political prisoners, and his determination to work in unity with opposition members are central to his leadership agenda. His predecessor, Mpuuga, advised vigilance against potential traitors within the opposition ranks and emphasized the importance of maintaining balanced relations with all opposition parties.

Collaboration Over Confrontation

Anita Among, the Speaker of Parliament, mirrored Ssenyonyi’s sentiments of collaboration. She emphasized the significance of intellectual debates over confrontations and expressed her dedication to working with the opposition. Her commitment aligns with the spirit of unity that Ssenyonyi champions, demonstrating that the Ugandan Parliament prioritizes collaboration and professional relationships over personal ties.

Interviews Politics Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

