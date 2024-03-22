Uganda's Internal Affairs Ministry Faces UGX 400 Billion Cut, Impacting Police and Security Operations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Uganda is grappling with a substantial budget reduction of over UGX 400 billion for the financial year 2024/2025, raising concerns about the potential impact on national security and law enforcement capabilities. Gen David Muhoozi, the State Minister for Internal Affairs, highlighted the challenges during a parliamentary session, emphasizing the significant decrease from the previous year's allocation of UGX 1.9 trillion to UGX 1.4 trillion.

Areas Most Affected by Budget Cuts

Among the hardest hit by the budget cuts is the Express Penalty Scheme, a critical source of non-tax revenue for the Uganda Police through fines collected from traffic offenders. This scheme is now under threat, with fears that the collected funds may be diverted to other entities, such as the Joint Stock Company Global Security, which supplies new vehicle number plates to the government. Additionally, the Crime Intelligence Department faces a drastic reduction in its budget from UGX 10 billion to UGX 4 billion, challenging its operational effectiveness.

Ministry's Plea to Parliament

During the defence committee session, ministry officials made a strong case for increased funding, stressing the importance of their work in maintaining national security and public safety. They called on Parliament to reconsider the proposed budget cuts, outlining the severe implications for various ministry operations, such as settling arrears and ensuring the continuous provision of essential services to the public.

Impact on National Security and Public Safety

The significant reduction in the ministry's budget allocation poses serious concerns for national security, crime prevention, and the overall efficiency of law enforcement in Uganda. Without adequate funding, the ministry may struggle to maintain the necessary level of service delivery, potentially affecting the safety and security of Ugandan citizens.

This development prompts a broader discussion on the prioritization of resources in Uganda, especially in sectors vital to public safety and national security. As the ministry continues to navigate these financial challenges, the outcome of their appeals for increased funding remains to be seen, with the potential impacts likely to resonate beyond the confines of the ministry itself.