en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ssemujju Nganda Exposes Key Factors Behind FDC Split and Struggles

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:38 am EST
Ssemujju Nganda Exposes Key Factors Behind FDC Split and Struggles

The political dynamics within Uganda’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) have been thrown into sharp relief during a recent episode of NBS Frontline. Hon. Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, a key figure within the FDC, has publicly acknowledged a split within their political movement. This division, according to Nganda, can be traced back to differing strategic approaches and the machinations of President Yoweri Museveni.

The disagreement within the FDC, Nganda revealed, revolves around a fundamental question: whether to prioritize street-level activism or to establish and strengthen organizational structures. This strategic divergence, he suggests, was the catalyst for the earlier split involving Muntu. The underlying discord reflects differing philosophies and methodologies in pursuing political objectives, highlighting the complexities inherent in political strategy formulation.

Museveni’s Strategy

Nganda attributes part of the split to President Museveni’s strategy of coaxing leaders from opposition parties into his fold, thereby causing fissures within these parties. This, he argues, is a deliberate attempt by Museveni to chip away at the opposition’s strength, posing significant challenges for opposition parties in a political landscape dominated by a single leader for decades. Critics have accused Museveni of undermining the opposition’s efficacy, casting a long shadow over Uganda’s political health and the future of its democracy.

While the split within FDC may seem like an internal party issue, it carries far-reaching implications for Uganda’s democracy. The divisions within opposition parties, exacerbated by Museveni’s alleged strategy, could weaken the opposition’s collective strength, jeopardizing the balance of power essential for a healthy democracy.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Defence Slams State's Charges in Kluyts Case: A Look at the Legal Battle

By Israel Ojoko

CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024

By Rizwan Shah

Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist

By Ebenezer Mensah

Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy ...
@Politics · 2 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy ...
heart comment 0
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence

By Momen Zellmi

Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal’s Proposal for Interim Party Leader

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Kejriwal's Proposal for Interim Party Leader
Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician

By Rafia Tasleem

Vijaykanth: Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor and Politician
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
2 mins
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
2 mins
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
2 mins
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
3 mins
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
3 mins
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
3 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
3 mins
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
5 mins
Syrian Democratic Council Engages U.S. PR Firm to Strengthen Influence
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
6 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app