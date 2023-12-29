Ssemujju Nganda Exposes Key Factors Behind FDC Split and Struggles

The political dynamics within Uganda’s Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) have been thrown into sharp relief during a recent episode of NBS Frontline. Hon. Ssemujju Ibrahim Nganda, a key figure within the FDC, has publicly acknowledged a split within their political movement. This division, according to Nganda, can be traced back to differing strategic approaches and the machinations of President Yoweri Museveni.

The disagreement within the FDC, Nganda revealed, revolves around a fundamental question: whether to prioritize street-level activism or to establish and strengthen organizational structures. This strategic divergence, he suggests, was the catalyst for the earlier split involving Muntu. The underlying discord reflects differing philosophies and methodologies in pursuing political objectives, highlighting the complexities inherent in political strategy formulation.

Museveni’s Strategy

Nganda attributes part of the split to President Museveni’s strategy of coaxing leaders from opposition parties into his fold, thereby causing fissures within these parties. This, he argues, is a deliberate attempt by Museveni to chip away at the opposition’s strength, posing significant challenges for opposition parties in a political landscape dominated by a single leader for decades. Critics have accused Museveni of undermining the opposition’s efficacy, casting a long shadow over Uganda’s political health and the future of its democracy.

While the split within FDC may seem like an internal party issue, it carries far-reaching implications for Uganda’s democracy. The divisions within opposition parties, exacerbated by Museveni’s alleged strategy, could weaken the opposition’s collective strength, jeopardizing the balance of power essential for a healthy democracy.