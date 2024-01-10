Uganda’s Debt Crisis: Auditor General’s Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities

In a recent development, the Auditor General’s report for Uganda has shed light on some pressing financial concerns for the country. The report reveals that Uganda’s public debt has surpassed its GDP, with a staggering total of 96.16 trillion Shillings.

This comprises 43.69 trillion in domestic debt and 52.47 trillion in external debt. Over five years, the country’s debt has seen a 107 percent increase, pushing the debt to GDP ratio to 52.7 percent. This figure oversteps the recommended threshold set by the IMF for developing nations.

Escalation of Public Debt

The Assistant Auditor General has associated the escalating debt with augmented government expenditure. The official urged the government to reassess and fortify its strategies to transition towards financial self-sustainability.

Reflecting on this, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has welcomed the review of the public debt, acknowledging the need to curtail the country’s increasing debt appetite.

Discrepancies in Public Sector Payroll Management

Alongside the alarming debt figures, the audit also unveiled grave flaws in the public sector payroll management and the execution of the Parish Development Model (PDM), a central rural wealth creation initiative.

The Auditor General, John Muwanga, disclosed extensive financial anomalies, including the presence of thousands of ghost civil servants within the public payroll system. These irregularities have resulted in ineffective recovery of funds distributed through poverty eradication programs, amplifying Uganda’s public debt to an unprecedented Shs 96.1 trillion as of June 2023.

A Call for Better Oversight

The report’s findings underscore the urgent need for improved oversight and management of public funds. The government’s losses of billions due to the payment of salaries to over 10,000 ‘ghost workers’ who were either dead, retired, or absent from duty, as highlighted in the report, is a matter of significant concern.

The report has urged the recovery of Shs53 billion from these ‘ghost workers’. Having received the report, the Speaker of Parliament has pledged that relevant committees will conduct thorough investigations into this issue.

In the current financial climate of Uganda, these revelations point towards an immediate call for action to address the government’s debt and financial management.