en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Uganda’s Debt Crisis: Auditor General’s Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Uganda’s Debt Crisis: Auditor General’s Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities

In a recent development, the Auditor General’s report for Uganda has shed light on some pressing financial concerns for the country. The report reveals that Uganda’s public debt has surpassed its GDP, with a staggering total of 96.16 trillion Shillings.

This comprises 43.69 trillion in domestic debt and 52.47 trillion in external debt. Over five years, the country’s debt has seen a 107 percent increase, pushing the debt to GDP ratio to 52.7 percent. This figure oversteps the recommended threshold set by the IMF for developing nations.

Escalation of Public Debt

The Assistant Auditor General has associated the escalating debt with augmented government expenditure. The official urged the government to reassess and fortify its strategies to transition towards financial self-sustainability.

Reflecting on this, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has welcomed the review of the public debt, acknowledging the need to curtail the country’s increasing debt appetite.

Discrepancies in Public Sector Payroll Management

Alongside the alarming debt figures, the audit also unveiled grave flaws in the public sector payroll management and the execution of the Parish Development Model (PDM), a central rural wealth creation initiative.

The Auditor General, John Muwanga, disclosed extensive financial anomalies, including the presence of thousands of ghost civil servants within the public payroll system. These irregularities have resulted in ineffective recovery of funds distributed through poverty eradication programs, amplifying Uganda’s public debt to an unprecedented Shs 96.1 trillion as of June 2023.

A Call for Better Oversight

The report’s findings underscore the urgent need for improved oversight and management of public funds. The government’s losses of billions due to the payment of salaries to over 10,000 ‘ghost workers’ who were either dead, retired, or absent from duty, as highlighted in the report, is a matter of significant concern.

The report has urged the recovery of Shs53 billion from these ‘ghost workers’. Having received the report, the Speaker of Parliament has pledged that relevant committees will conduct thorough investigations into this issue.

In the current financial climate of Uganda, these revelations point towards an immediate call for action to address the government’s debt and financial management.

0
Economy Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
24 mins ago
Taiwan: Navigating Security Controversies, Economic Performance, and Diplomatic Ties
In an environment saturated with myriad national security concerns, economic indicators, and diplomatic engagements, Taiwan stands out as a vibrant nucleus of current affairs. The island nation recently grappled with a controversial satellite alert, while demonstrating a robust economic performance, and maintaining diplomatic ties with international allies such as the United States. Controversy Over Satellite
Taiwan: Navigating Security Controversies, Economic Performance, and Diplomatic Ties
Saudi Arabia's Quality of Life Program: A Year of Strategic Partnerships and Future Promises
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia's Quality of Life Program: A Year of Strategic Partnerships and Future Promises
Anticipating China's Resonating Voice at the World Economic Forum 2024
2 hours ago
Anticipating China's Resonating Voice at the World Economic Forum 2024
Morocco's Economic Forecast: Growth and Inflation Drop Projected in 2024
30 mins ago
Morocco's Economic Forecast: Growth and Inflation Drop Projected in 2024
Huthi Rebel Attacks: Major Disruption for Global Trade and Egypt's Economy
58 mins ago
Huthi Rebel Attacks: Major Disruption for Global Trade and Egypt's Economy
Challenges in India's Auto Sector and Stock Market Developments
1 hour ago
Challenges in India's Auto Sector and Stock Market Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Equitable Referrals in Primary Care: A Lens on the NHS Low Calorie Diet Programme
11 seconds
Equitable Referrals in Primary Care: A Lens on the NHS Low Calorie Diet Programme
Haley and DeSantis Lock Horns in Heated Pre-Iowa Caucus Debate
1 min
Haley and DeSantis Lock Horns in Heated Pre-Iowa Caucus Debate
Pennsylvania Launches Online Tool to Aid in Health Insurance Disputes
1 min
Pennsylvania Launches Online Tool to Aid in Health Insurance Disputes
Former QPR Midfielder Bansal-McNulty Sues Club Over Racial Abuse Allegations
1 min
Former QPR Midfielder Bansal-McNulty Sues Club Over Racial Abuse Allegations
Lakshya and Chirag Sen: Siblings Making History on the Badminton Court
2 mins
Lakshya and Chirag Sen: Siblings Making History on the Badminton Court
Andrew Moraes Takes the Helm as Chief Executive at Rotorua Lakes Council
2 mins
Andrew Moraes Takes the Helm as Chief Executive at Rotorua Lakes Council
Congress Party Divided Over Boycott of Ram Mandir Inauguration: Implications for Indian Secularism
2 mins
Congress Party Divided Over Boycott of Ram Mandir Inauguration: Implications for Indian Secularism
Reality TV Participant Cameron Frazer Faces Heart Surgery Amid Divorce
3 mins
Reality TV Participant Cameron Frazer Faces Heart Surgery Amid Divorce
DeSantis and Haley Clash in CNN Debate Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
DeSantis and Haley Clash in CNN Debate Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
2 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
4 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
6 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
8 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
8 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
8 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
13 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
13 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
15 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app