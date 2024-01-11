en English
Business

Uganda’s Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Uganda’s Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line

Uganda is grappling with a burgeoning debt crisis, as raised by the country’s Auditor General. The national debt has hit a staggering Shs 96 trillion, a financial predicament that threatens to tip the country into a state of economic instability. This escalating public debt, considered a red line by financial analysts, is the result of an increasing government expenditure that far outweighs the country’s domestic revenue.

Indicators of a Looming Crisis

As per the Auditor General’s report for the financial year 2022/2023, the total public debt as of 30th June 2023 stood at an alarming Shs96.16 trillion. This figure comprises a domestic debt stock of Shs43.69 trillion and an external debt stock of Shs52.472 trillion. An ominous sign, the report highlighted the presence of ghost employees in public service and ghost PDM enterprises, symptomatic of systemic corruption and inefficiencies that have plagued Uganda’s public sector.

A Call for Urgent Measures

John Muwanga, the Auditor General of Uganda, has voiced his concerns over the country’s steeply rising public debt. He underscored the pressing need for the government to take immediate action to curb this worrying trend and prevent the debt from reaching unsustainable levels. The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, echoed these sentiments and emphasized the importance of conducting regular value for money audits. This, she believes, would foster public accountability and reduce unnecessary borrowing. Among commended the Auditor General for his consistent execution of his mandate and reiterated the Parliament’s commitment to reducing public borrowing.

Implications and the Way Forward

The debt crisis can have severe implications for Uganda’s economy, affecting the country’s creditworthiness and putting a strain on public resources. The government’s borrowing habits are also believed to contribute to high lending rates in the country. The Auditor General’s report further recommends the decongestion of detention facilities to improve conditions, another issue that seems to be linked with the country’s economic woes. Amid these trying times, the government’s focus should be on implementing robust measures to mitigate the crisis and ensure sustainable economic growth.

Business Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

