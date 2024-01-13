Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud

Uganda’s State House Anti-Corruption Unit has charged 543 individuals, comprising both civil servants and private citizens, for their involvement in land-related fraud. The unit has amassed 98 convictions since its inception in December 2018. The recent charges underscore the government’s commitment to addressing corruption and tackling illegal land dealings. The individuals charged include government officials, politicians, businessmen, and security personnel.

The Anti-Corruption Unit’s Fight Against Fraud

The Anti-Corruption Unit has been proactive in its efforts to combat corruption in Uganda since it was established. It has managed to recover and save over Shs51 billion. The recent charge against 22 individuals for fraudulent land title procurement and abuse of office in Lira City and District highlights the complexity of the investigation and the unit’s rigorous pursuit of justice.

The Accusations and Convictions

Of the total 543 charged individuals, 22 have been arraigned in court, and four have already been convicted, while 126 cases are still pending. The unit has successfully recovered 51 billion shillings so far. Despite facing accusations of selectivity and witch-hunting, the unit remains committed to its mission of eradicating corruption in the region. The Deputy Head of the unit addressed these allegations in a media briefing, emphasizing their dedication to the task at hand.

Role of the Private Sector

The unit also highlighted the role of the private sector in facilitating corruption. It detailed instances where bribery was used as a tool to further personal interests. The unit urged compliance with guidelines from the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Land. This development is a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of corruption and the urgent need for a collective effort to curb it.