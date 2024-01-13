en English
Politics

Uganda’s Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
In a bid to cleanse the system of corruption, the Lira Resident City Commissioner, Mr Lawrence Egole, has called on all leaders in Uganda to join the fight against this societal ill. This call to action comes in the wake of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit charging at least 22 individuals on counts of fraud relating to land transactions in Lira City.

Lira City’s Land Fraud Scandal

The charges levied against the accused cover an array of corrupt dealings, such as the unlawful issuance of a land title on a central forest reserve, misuse of Uganda Railways Corporation land, and deceptive titling and sale of sections of the Mayor’s Garden. The apprehension of the culprits, which includes civil servants, politicians, land committee heads, and business people, occurred between March 2022 and December 2023. This crackdown followed the initiation of investigations into land-related fraud in March 2022.

Continued Efforts to Combat Corruption

Mr Israel Ochwo, Deputy Head of the Anti-Corruption Unit, disclosed their ongoing efforts in gathering evidence to prosecute more individuals implicated in corruption. He emphasized that the unit has been zeroing in on land issues in Lira due to rampant land grabbing facilitated by certain politicians and technocrats.

Impressive Track Record of the Anti-Corruption Unit

Since its inception in December 2018, the Anti-Corruption Unit has made significant strides in its mission. It has reclaimed over Shs51 billion, secured 98 convictions, and filed charges against 543 people in court.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Uganda’s former Assistant Minister for Internal Security Mr Stephen Tarus is currently in custody for allegedly smuggling gold into the country using falsified documents. He stands accused of forging export papers for 13kg of gold valued at 30,000 USD, purportedly bound for Dubai. He is due to remain at Luzira prison until 18 January pending further investigation into the matter.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

