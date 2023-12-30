en English
Uganda’s 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:43 pm EST
Uganda's 2023: A Year of Economic and Political Highlights

As the year 2023 draws to a close, Uganda has experienced an eventful year, filled with significant economic and political developments that have shaped the nation’s socio-political and economic landscape. These developments span across various sectors, including finance, politics, religion, culture, and security.

Financial Developments

The financial sector in Uganda experienced highs and lows throughout the year. The African Development Bank’s (ADB) funding for the construction of city roads hangs in the balance, raising concerns within the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) about its impact on infrastructure development. Despite these concerns, Uganda’s economy proved resilient, with a projected growth of 6% in the 2023-24 fiscal year. Uganda Airlines expanded its network, offering direct flights to Mumbai and Lagos, and signing a Bilateral Air Services Agreement with Saudi Arabia. However, several banks faced fraud scandals, and businessmen Patrick Bitature and Muhammad Hamid grappled with debt issues with South African lenders.

Political Highlights

On the political front, Francis Zaake’s journey to becoming a Member of Parliament was marked by rambunctious activity. Additionally, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja offered hope regarding the construction of a road connecting Kakumiro to Mubende, promising improved connectivity. Uganda also signed several agreements with Algeria, while President Museveni received a prestigious award from South Africa. The year was not without controversy, however, with government officials implicated in the misuse of iron sheets intended for vulnerable citizens, leading to several arrests and remands.

Cultural and Religious News

In the cultural sphere, the Kabaka (king) participated in the traditional fire lighting ceremony, a significant event in the cultural calendar. In religious news, Reverend Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula’s bid to become the Bishop of Luweero was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, in Gulu, religious leaders made a plea for peace as the country approaches the new year.

Security and Social Concerns

Security officials took proactive measures to ensure public safety during the new year’s celebrations. Meanwhile, residents in Kabalagala were gripped by fear due to a bomb scare. In a chilling discovery, three bodies were found in Bwaise. On a positive note, an organization launched a program to support parents facing financial difficulties.

As we look forward to 2024, these events provide a critical lens through which to view the potential future trajectory of Uganda, socially, economically, and politically.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

