Politics

Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:16 am EST
Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns

In a recent declaration, Emmanuel Dombo, a leading figure of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), reinforced the party’s commitment to actualizing its manifesto throughout the present year. The NRM, which holds the reigns of power in Uganda, has persistently engaged itself in delivering services to the public.

Parish Development Model: A Key Initiative

Among the myriad initiatives undertaken by the government, the Parish Development Model (PDM) emerges as a pivotal program. This model is designed to enhance service delivery at the parish level, the most fundamental administrative unit in Uganda. Dombo’s remarks indicate that the NRM is centred on development at the grassroots level, ensuring that the dividends of government programs permeate to the inhabitants of the parishes.

Broader Efforts Towards Socio-Economic Development

The PDM forms an integral part of the NRM’s extensive efforts to stimulate socio-economic development and elevate the living standards of Ugandans nationwide. However, the journey towards achieving this noble objective hasn’t been without hurdles.

Security Concerns: A Stumbling Block

Local leaders in the Karenga district have voiced grave concerns over escalating insecurity that is hampering the disbursement of funds under the PDM. Beneficiaries from Sangar and Kawanakol sub-counties have not received their allocations owing to security threats from armed warriors raiding villages and causing livestock losses. Despite these challenges, the NRM remains unswerving in its mission to ensure that the fruits of development reach the most basic administrative levels in Uganda.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

