Elections

Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
Ugandan President Reshuffles Electoral Commission Ahead of 2026 Elections

In a move that carries significant political weight, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has restructured the country’s Electoral Commission, in line with Article 60 (1) of the Ugandan Constitution of 1995. This critical event in the nation’s political calendar is set against the backdrop of the country preparing for its upcoming elections.

Upholding the Constitutional Mandate

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi has been reinstated as the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. The electoral body is tasked with organizing and conducting free and fair elections, making the selection and appointment of its members a key aspect of the nation’s democratic process. This move by President Museveni is part of his constitutional duty to ensure that the Electoral Commission is appropriately constituted to oversee electoral processes within Uganda.

New Faces in the Electoral Commission

Alongside Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, three fresh faces have been appointed to the Electoral Commission. The new members include Dr Ssimba Ssali Kayunga, Anthony Okello, and Pamela Etonu Okudi. Additionally, the president has retained the services of Deputy Chairperson Hajjat Aisha Lubega and Stephen Tashobya. These nominations will undergo scrutiny by Parliament before their formal inauguration.

Guarding the Legitimacy of the Electoral Process

The effectiveness and impartiality of the Electoral Commission are paramount to the legitimacy of the elections and maintaining public trust in the electoral system. As the nation readies itself for the 2026 general elections, this reconstitution of the Electoral Commission underscores the importance of its role in ensuring a democratic and fair electoral process.

Elections Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

