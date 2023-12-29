en English
Africa

Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:39 am EST
President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has extended his support to prompt peace talks aimed at resolving the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

This commitment was made during a meeting with the commander of Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, at Museveni’s country home in Rwakitura, Kiruhura District.

Museveni’s Involvement in Sudan’s Civil War

The civil war in Sudan, which broke out on April 15, has resulted in an estimated 10,000 deaths and over 12,000 injuries, causing widespread devastation and displacement. The strife began when Gen Dagalo attempted a coup against Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Sudan army chief and chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council.

Al-Burhan and Dagalo had previously seized power from former President al-Bashir in 2021. The specifics of Museveni’s involvement in the peace talks and whether it will be under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) framework remain unclear.

Postponed Peace Talk in Djibouti

A scheduled peace talk in Djibouti between the warring parties was postponed to early January 2024, with Gen Dagalo citing ‘technical reasons’ for his absence. However, an RSF adviser labeled this reason as ‘fake news,’ without providing further details on the general’s absence.

Gen Dagalo’s Diplomatic Efforts

General Dagalo has been on a diplomatic mission, visiting Uganda, Ethiopia, and Kenya to secure support for his cause and engage in negotiations to end hostilities. His meeting with President Museveni was part of these discussions. Despite the ongoing conflict and violence, there is a push to broker a meeting between Dagalo and his rival, al-Burhan, in a bid to restore peace and stability in Sudan.

In conclusion, President Museveni’s offer to support peace talks signals a potential turning point in the Sudanese civil war. As the world watches, it is hoped that these efforts will bring an end to the violence and restore peace and stability in Sudan.

Africa Politics War
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

