Ugandan President Addresses National Security: Highlights ADF Threat and Foreign Interference

In an important national address, President Museveni of Uganda warned against the escalating threats posed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels and foreign interference in Uganda's internal affairs. The President's speech underscored the government's commitment to national security and the sovereignty of the nation.

Unyielding Stand Against the ADF

The President specifically highlighted the ongoing menace of the ADF, a terrorist group known for its violent acts disrupting peace and stability in the region. In a show of strength and resolve, he categorically stated that the Ugandan army could not be defeated by the ADF. He also presented testimonies of victims who managed to escape from the ADF camps in the Democratic Republic of Congo, illustrating the harsh realities of the group's operations.

Foreign Interference in Uganda's Internal Affairs

Beyond the ADF threat, President Museveni addressed the issue of foreign interference in Uganda's internal matters. This came in the wake of the recent expulsion of Uganda from the AGOA Market by the USA, a move seen as economic pressure due to Uganda's stance against homosexuality. The President emphasized the historical context of such pressure, making clear the nation's resolve to maintain its sovereignty.

Call for Unity and Vigilance

Finally, the President called for unity and vigilance among the Ugandan people. He underscored the need for a collective fight against corruption, protection of the environment, and regional integration. By sharing the narratives of those who suffered under ADF captivity, he urged the populace to stand together against these threats. In his closing remarks, he called on the ADF to cease their violent actions and stop causing further harm, showing the government's unwavering dedication to ensuring the security of its people.