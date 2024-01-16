In an era where international relations have become more complex and intertwined, a bold statement has emerged from Uganda's Ministry of State. Henry Okello Oryem, the Minister of State for International Affairs, has unequivocally declared that the time of bullying and imposing unilateral sanctions on sovereign nations is over. This view suggests that such actions, once commonplace in the dynamics of global politics, are no longer deemed acceptable or effective in the current international landscape.

A Call for Respect and Cooperation

Oryem's statement is an emphatic plea for mutual respect and cooperation in international relations. He argues that the age-old practice of powerful nations exerting undue pressure on less influential ones, often through sanctions, is increasingly being challenged. This assertion underscores the departure from traditional power dynamics and a gradual shift towards a more balanced, multipolar global order.

End of an Era

According to Oryem, the era of bullying in international affairs has reached its expiry. He strongly denounces unilateral sanctions, which he regards as an archaic tool for asserting dominance. Instead, he champions the use of diplomatic dialogue and peaceful resolutions to conflicts. This perspective reflects a growing global sentiment that sovereignty should not be undermined by external forces.

A Push for a Multipolar World Order

Oryem's position marks a significant push towards a more multipolar world order, where nations are given the space to assert their independence and resist external pressures. Although the specific sanctions or situations that prompted Oryem's remarks were not detailed, his statements reflect a broader narrative of nations yearning for a world that respects their autonomy and sovereignty. His voice joins a chorus of international leaders who are seeking a new path for global politics, one rooted in mutual respect and peaceful cooperation.