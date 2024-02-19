Uganda Wildlife Authority Under Fire for Alleged Ushs500 Million Fraud and Audit Failures

In a pivotal moment that draws the public's gaze towards governmental accountability, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) finds itself ensnared in allegations of financial discrepancies summing up to Ushs500 million. On February 21, UWA officials are slated to deliver a comprehensive explanation to Parliament's Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) concerning a series of financial mismanagement accusations. The heart of the issue lies in a perplexing Ushs368 million payment to the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) for Pay As You Earn (PAYE) taxes, a move that has ignited a firestorm of questions about the origins and management of these funds.

Unraveling the Financial Web

During a recent session with Cosase, UWA's executive director, Sam Mwandha, alongside finance director, Jimmy Mugisha, revealed that the contentious payment was made in the wake of a URA audit. Initially attributed to the salary budget, this explanation was subsequently revised, indicating that the funds were derived from the Authority's own collections. This abrupt shift prompted Cosase chairperson Medard Lubega Ssegona to demand a more lucid account, spotlighting the potential financial losses looming over the government. The URA audit, which unearthed UWA's non-compliance with tax obligations—including PAYE taxes, income tax, and Value Added Tax—further compounds the scrutiny facing the Authority.

A Cascade of Concerns

But the allegations extend beyond mere financial mismanagement. The audit and subsequent discussions have laid bare a litany of issues plaguing UWA, from understaffing and overspending to failures in revenue collection and rent payments. Of particular concern is the mismanagement of gorilla tracking permits, a lucrative facet of Uganda's wildlife tourism. Accusations of fraudulent sales and inadequate financial record-keeping in this area hint at a potentially colossal loss of revenue for the government, exacerbating the already tense scrutiny of UWA's financial practices.

The Path Forward

Auditor General John Muwanga's report has played a pivotal role in bringing these issues to light, highlighting a concerning lack of transparency in UWA's handling of funds collected from gorilla and chimpanzee tracking activities. As the February 21 meeting looms, the focus sharpens not only on UWA's ability to account for past actions but also on its plans to rectify these shortcomings. With billions potentially at stake and the integrity of one of Uganda's key conservation bodies in question, the outcome of this inquiry could have far-reaching implications for both governmental accountability and the country's wildlife heritage.

As the story unfolds, the eyes of Uganda and the world are fixed on the actions of the UWA and the measures it will take to address these grave concerns. The tale of the Uganda Wildlife Authority is more than a story of financial discrepancies; it's a narrative about stewardship, trust, and the future of some of the world's most treasured natural resources.