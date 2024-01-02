en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Uganda Welcomes Ghana’s Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Uganda Welcomes Ghana’s Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024

Uganda’s Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, rolled out the red carpet for the Speaker of the Republic of Ghana, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and his wife, Linda Bagbin, as they touched down at Entebbe Airport. This visit marks a significant step in fostering parliamentary ties between Uganda and Ghana, while also setting the stage for the upcoming Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference (CSPOC) in 2024.

A Meeting of Minds and Nations

As a cornerstone of the Commonwealth parliamentary tradition, the CSPOC is no ordinary meeting. It is a melting pot of ideas, best practices, and mutual interests, aimed at strengthening democratic processes across member nations. The conference is more than just a symbolic gathering; it is a testament to the power of international collaboration and understanding among Commonwealth countries.

Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

Speaker Bagbin’s arrival in Uganda is emblematic of this spirit of cooperation. It demonstrates the deepening relationship between Ghana and Uganda, two nations bound by shared values and mutual respect. In the grand scheme of the Commonwealth, the strengthening of these parliamentary ties represents the ongoing commitment to democratic dialogue and exchange.

Looking Ahead: The CSPOC 2024

The CSPOC 2024 promises to be a platform for robust dialogue and idea exchange, with potential to profoundly influence parliamentary systems within the Commonwealth. The Ugandan Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, has confirmed the country’s readiness to host 43 delegations for the conference, with distinguished guests from the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Speaker Anita Among has further encouraged Ugandans to extend their famed hospitality to the delegates, while tapping into the business opportunities that accompany such a significant event.

0
Ghana Politics Uganda
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Comedic Duo Oteele and Otale Enliven UTV Day With The Stars 2024 Edition

By BNN Correspondents

Unexpected Clash at 'UTV Day With The Stars': Don Little Feuds with Counsellor Lutterodt

By Ebenezer Mensah

Appitor Krakyesɛm S.H.S Champions Science and Maths Quiz on UTV Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Prince Bright Electrifies Audience at UTVDayWithTheStars 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury ...
@Africa · 4 hours
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury ...
heart comment 0
LA S.H.S to Showcased in National Academic Competition: A Confluence of Academia and Industry

By Ebenezer Mensah

LA S.H.S to Showcased in National Academic Competition: A Confluence of Academia and Industry
Ghana’s NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support

By Ebenezer Mensah

Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?

By Quadri Adejumo

Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: Navigating Legal Hurdles and Political Uncertainties
33 seconds
Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid: Navigating Legal Hurdles and Political Uncertainties
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After
44 seconds
The Science Behind Hangovers: Understanding The Morning After
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Carnosine: A Potential Breakthrough in Prostate Cancer Treatment
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
5 mins
Inadequate Hospital Meals in Ireland: A Call for Better Nutrition
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
6 mins
Attack on South Korea's Opposition Leader: A Blow to Political Safety
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
6 mins
Bipartisan Legislation Aims to Ease Financial Strain on Family Caregivers
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
6 mins
Sidney Wolfe, Health System Reform Advocate, Dies at 86
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
13 mins
New State Laws in the US Highlight Divided Stance on Critical Issues
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
13 mins
Football's Rising Stars: The Young Guns Ready to Shape 2024
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
16 mins
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
6 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
7 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
7 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
7 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
8 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
8 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app