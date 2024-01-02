Uganda Welcomes Ghana’s Speaker Bagbin Ahead of CSPOC 2024

Uganda’s Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, rolled out the red carpet for the Speaker of the Republic of Ghana, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and his wife, Linda Bagbin, as they touched down at Entebbe Airport. This visit marks a significant step in fostering parliamentary ties between Uganda and Ghana, while also setting the stage for the upcoming Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference (CSPOC) in 2024.

A Meeting of Minds and Nations

As a cornerstone of the Commonwealth parliamentary tradition, the CSPOC is no ordinary meeting. It is a melting pot of ideas, best practices, and mutual interests, aimed at strengthening democratic processes across member nations. The conference is more than just a symbolic gathering; it is a testament to the power of international collaboration and understanding among Commonwealth countries.

Strengthening Parliamentary Ties

Speaker Bagbin’s arrival in Uganda is emblematic of this spirit of cooperation. It demonstrates the deepening relationship between Ghana and Uganda, two nations bound by shared values and mutual respect. In the grand scheme of the Commonwealth, the strengthening of these parliamentary ties represents the ongoing commitment to democratic dialogue and exchange.

Looking Ahead: The CSPOC 2024

The CSPOC 2024 promises to be a platform for robust dialogue and idea exchange, with potential to profoundly influence parliamentary systems within the Commonwealth. The Ugandan Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, has confirmed the country’s readiness to host 43 delegations for the conference, with distinguished guests from the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). Speaker Anita Among has further encouraged Ugandans to extend their famed hospitality to the delegates, while tapping into the business opportunities that accompany such a significant event.