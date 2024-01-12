en English
Africa

Uganda Ups Security and Readiness for NAM and G77+China Summits

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:13 pm EST
In an anticipatory move, the Ugandan authorities are escalating their security measures for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits, scheduled to transpire from April 15 to April 23, 2024. Spearheaded by Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi, the nation is actively working towards ensuring the safety of the country and the anticipated 5,000+ delegates.

Heightened Security & Road Disruptions

Amidst the forthcoming events, the police have cautioned about potential traffic disruptions, urging road users to strategize their routes efficiently. Furthermore, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has enlisted a contractor to upgrade the Nateete-Nakawuka road, possibly aiming to foster improved transportation for the summits.

International Discussions on Israel-Gaza Conflict

The summits will serve as a platform for over 30 international leaders to deliberate on the persistent conflict between Israel and Gaza. The preparation for these crucial discussions is in full swing, with at least 100 out of the 120 nations constituting the Non-Aligned Movement confirming their participation, as announced by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

Preparation by Hospitality & Tourism Sector

Parallelly, the hospitality and tourism sector of Uganda is pulling out all the stops to ensure a seamless experience for the visiting dignitaries. With the training of over 900 guides and thorough assessment of hotels’ readiness by the Ministry of Tourism, the Hotel Owners Association, and the Uganda Tourism Board, the nation intends to showcase its best.

Simultaneously, other pressing matters such as the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON), land disputes among citizens, and the trial of a former senior commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) are also gaining momentum. Despite the early rains in January, farmers are being warned against complacency. The nation is also looking forward to an invigorating seventh match day in the FUFA Women Super League.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

