Uganda Ups Security and Readiness for NAM and G77+China Summits

In an anticipatory move, the Ugandan authorities are escalating their security measures for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China summits, scheduled to transpire from April 15 to April 23, 2024. Spearheaded by Security Minister Gen. Jim Muhwezi, the nation is actively working towards ensuring the safety of the country and the anticipated 5,000+ delegates.

Heightened Security & Road Disruptions

Amidst the forthcoming events, the police have cautioned about potential traffic disruptions, urging road users to strategize their routes efficiently. Furthermore, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has enlisted a contractor to upgrade the Nateete-Nakawuka road, possibly aiming to foster improved transportation for the summits.

International Discussions on Israel-Gaza Conflict

The summits will serve as a platform for over 30 international leaders to deliberate on the persistent conflict between Israel and Gaza. The preparation for these crucial discussions is in full swing, with at least 100 out of the 120 nations constituting the Non-Aligned Movement confirming their participation, as announced by Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance.

Preparation by Hospitality & Tourism Sector

Parallelly, the hospitality and tourism sector of Uganda is pulling out all the stops to ensure a seamless experience for the visiting dignitaries. With the training of over 900 guides and thorough assessment of hotels’ readiness by the Ministry of Tourism, the Hotel Owners Association, and the Uganda Tourism Board, the nation intends to showcase its best.

