International Relations

Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

The stage is set for the 18th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), scheduled to take place from January 3 to January 6 at the prestigious Commonwealth Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, Uganda.

The conference, a significant event in the calendar of parliamentary leaders across the Commonwealth, will be graced by at least 43 speakers and presiding officers out of the 73 invited. This year’s edition is unique as Uganda plays host for the first time, having won the bid in 2020.

Dialogue and Collaboration at the Heart of CSPOC

The conference, a cornerstone of parliamentary democracy and governance, is designed to facilitate interaction and collaboration among parliamentary leaders. It is expected that a broad spectrum of topics pertinent to parliamentary democracy, governance, and international cooperation among member states will be up for discussion.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, is slated to address the African Continental Free Trade Area implementation, offering a platform for sharing best practices and addressing common challenges.

(Read Also: Uganda’s Debt Restructuring Practices Indicate Financial Distress, Economist Warns)

A Global Platform for Uganda

Speaker Anita Among views the conference as a golden opportunity for Uganda to network and collaborate with other countries to further its global interests. As the host nation, Uganda is prepared to receive delegates, with the first batch having arrived on the 1st of January.

The event is viewed as a testament to Uganda’s global positioning and its willingness to engage with the rest of the world through mutual respect and shared interests. The President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, is recognized for providing financial support for the event, which he will officially inaugurate on January 4th, 2024.

(Read Also: CSPOC2024: An Avenue for Boosting Uganda’s Tourism and International Relations)

Boosting Business and Cultural Exchange

The conference not only provides a platform for fostering collaboration and networking among Commonwealth countries but also opens up business opportunities for Ugandan citizens.

Speaker Anita Among has urged Ugandans to show hospitality to the visitors, take advantage of business opportunities, and leverage the event for building commercial networks and attracting investors.

Highlighting the human aspect of this grand event, she stressed on the potential of such a gathering in transforming cultural landscapes and driving economic growth.

International Relations Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

