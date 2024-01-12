Uganda to Host 2024 NAM Summit, Showcasing Global Influence

In a world where major power blocs often dominate international politics, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G77) including China, provide a distinctive stage for countries that consider themselves not formally aligned with or against any significant power bloc. In January 2024, Uganda, an East African nation, will host the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a gathering compared in scale and significance to the United Nations General Assembly. This event will bring together representatives from 120 countries, marking one of the most significant global meetings Uganda has hosted since 2007.

The stage for this summit is set at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, and the event is scheduled to run from the 15th to the 20th of January 2024. The summit will spotlight Uganda’s growing influence on the international scene, with President Yoweri Museveni poised to take over as the chair of the Global South Association of 120 countries. Despite recent travel advisories, organizers assure that Uganda is secure and well-prepared for the event.

Focus of the Summit

More than a ceremonial event, the summit aims to address pressing global issues and foster cooperation among member nations. It serves as a crucial platform for dialogue, providing member nations an opportunity to form alliances and shape policies on both a regional and global scale. Subsequent to the NAM Summit, Uganda will also host the Third South Summit organized under the framework of the Group of 77 and China from the 21st to the 23rd of January, further solidifying its position in the international arena.

The event’s economic implications for Uganda are also noteworthy. The twin events are expected to bring substantive economic and commercial benefits, enhancing Uganda’s image and marketing its unique tourism and investment opportunities. The newly refurbished Entebbe International Airport, ready for the expected influx of approximately 2,000 delegates from around the world, testifies to the nation’s preparedness for the upcoming summits.