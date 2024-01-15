en English
International Relations

Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit

Uganda is set to host the 19th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in its capital, Kampala. This notable international event, scheduled for January 19-20, is expected to gather leaders from various countries that form part of the NAM. The welcoming torch is in the hands of Minister General Jeje Odongo, extending a warm invitation to all attendees on behalf of the Ugandan government and its people.

Non-Aligned Movement: A Historical Perspective

Founded during the Cold War, the NAM provided a middle ground for states that were not formally aligned with either the United States or the Soviet Union. Today, this intergovernmental organization continues to offer a platform for countries to discuss and collaborate on issues, providing a buffer against the influence of major superpower agendas.

Deepening Global Cooperation: The Summit’s Theme

While the specific agenda for the summit is yet to be disclosed, it usually covers a wide range of global and regional issues. The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’. The summit will also feature a senior officials segment and is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Kampala Declaration.

Uganda’s Role in the Global Stage

Uganda is set to assume the chairmanship of the NAM from 2024 to 2027, further solidifying its position in international politics. The country’s President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has welcomed global leaders to the summit. The event is anticipated to boost Uganda’s economy and tourism sector, with potential economic and commercial benefits in the medium to long term. The endorsement for Uganda to host the summit is a testament to the country’s leadership and multilateral engagements.

In the wake of the summit, Uganda continues its preparations to welcome and accommodate the delegates. With the eyes of the world set on Uganda and the forthcoming NAM Summit, we are reminded of the power of non-alignment, the need for global cooperation, and the impact of small nations on the global stage.

International Relations Politics Uganda
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

