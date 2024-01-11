Uganda Prepares for the Non-Aligned Movement Summit, Affirming Commitment to Peaceful Coexistence

Uganda, known as the pearl of Africa, is setting the stage to host the prestigious Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in January 2024. A congregation of leaders from across the globe, the NAM Summit seeks to address critical global issues and foster cooperation among its 120 member nations. This international assembly comes at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions and Uganda’s role as the host nation has taken centerstage.

Setting the Tone for Global Peace

As the host nation, Uganda has reiterated its commitment to peaceful coexistence and non-alignment, in accordance with its long-standing foreign policy. The country’s declaration underscores its dedication to maintaining independence in foreign affairs and steering clear of global power struggles. The commitment is not just a philosophical stance but also a strategic maneuver, aimed at establishing the tone for the summit and reinforcing Uganda’s image as a neutral actor on the international stage.

Preparations Underway for the Summit

Ensuring the smooth execution of the summit, the National Organization Committee has inspected the refurbished Entebbe International Airport, confirming its readiness for the upcoming global event. The airport’s expansion and upgrading, undertaken by the China Communications Construction Company, includes a newly built cargo center and an under-construction terminal building. The country’s preparedness for the summit is a testament to its commitment to the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Implications and Expectations

The summit’s outcome could have far-reaching implications for Uganda and other developing nations. As Uganda assumes the NAM chairmanship for three years and G77 and China for one year, there are high hopes for economic stimulation. Echoing the principles set forth during the Cold War, the Non-Aligned Movement continues to advocate a middle course for developing countries between Western and Eastern Blocs. The summit is more than just a gathering of nations; it is a platform to discuss and address the challenges faced by developing countries in a world often polarized by power politics.