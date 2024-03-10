Uganda PM Nabbanja Challenges Corruption Allegations in Karamoja Iron Sheets Scandal

During a recent public event, Uganda's Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, vehemently denied accusations related to the misappropriation of iron sheets intended for the Karamoja region, urging her detractors, particularly those from the opposition, to present concrete evidence of her alleged involvement in the scandal.

Advertisment

This incident has reignited discussions around governance and accountability in Uganda, with Nabbanja directly addressing allegations made by Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi and others who have implicated her and other officials in the misuse of resources meant for vulnerable communities.

Backdrop of Accusations

The controversy centers around the diversion of iron sheets, provided as part of a relief effort, which were allegedly misappropriated by several government officials. The scandal, which has been brewing for some time, saw three ministers charged with the diversion of these materials, casting a shadow over the government's relief efforts in the impoverished region of Karamoja.

Nabbanja, whose name was also mentioned in connection with the scandal, has since taken a strong stance against the accusations, asserting her innocence and highlighting her contributions, such as donating iron sheets to a church in Kagadi.

In her fiery response, Nabbanja not only refuted the claims but also turned the tables on her accusers, demanding they provide evidence of her alleged theft. She emphasized her prior efforts to aid her community, questioning the logic behind stealing materials she claimed to have no use for, given her home's roofing was already completed with tiles. Her defense points to a broader issue of political accountability and the challenges of ensuring that aid reaches its intended recipients in Uganda.