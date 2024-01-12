Uganda PM Cracks Down on Fraud; NAM & G77+China Summits to Disrupt Traffic; Excitement for FUFA Women’s League

Uganda’s Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has stirred the nation by ordering the arrest of a surveyor and cancelling their license over allegations of fraudulent activities and extortion of money from the Ugandan public in land matters. This swift action is expected to send a strong message to those engaging in corrupt practices.

Traffic Disruptions Due to NAM and G77+China Summits

With the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 plus China Summits scheduled to take place from January 15-23, the Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has announced that road users will experience traffic disruptions. The traffic flow plan includes specific routes, expected diversions, and regulations to be implemented, aiming to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public while maintaining the security and smooth running of the summits.

Sports and Infrastructure Developments

In the realm of sports, the FUFA Women Super League is bracing for an action-packed seventh match day, with fans eagerly awaiting the showdown of the teams. Simultaneously, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has selected a contractor for paving the Nateete-Nakawuka road, a significant infrastructure development expected to improve transportation and connectivity.

Focus on International Politics and Climate Change

Internationally, over 30 leaders are set to convene to discuss the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, a crucial meeting that will have significant geopolitical implications. Meanwhile, meteorologists have shed light on the recent climate changes, providing explanations to the public about the unusual January rains and urging farmers not to neglect their fields despite the unpredictable weather.

Government Initiatives and Policies

The government is preparing to present a whopping 52.7 trillion shilling national budget, a move that is likely to put pressure on government debtors. At the same time, Members of Parliament have raised questions about the delay in implementing education sector policies, a matter of concern that affects the future of the country. As the country gears up for the NAM summit, many Ugandans express confusion about its significance, indicating a need for more public awareness and education about these international events.