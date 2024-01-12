en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Uganda PM Cracks Down on Fraud; NAM & G77+China Summits to Disrupt Traffic; Excitement for FUFA Women’s League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:12 pm EST
Uganda PM Cracks Down on Fraud; NAM & G77+China Summits to Disrupt Traffic; Excitement for FUFA Women’s League

Uganda’s Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has stirred the nation by ordering the arrest of a surveyor and cancelling their license over allegations of fraudulent activities and extortion of money from the Ugandan public in land matters. This swift action is expected to send a strong message to those engaging in corrupt practices.

Traffic Disruptions Due to NAM and G77+China Summits

With the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 plus China Summits scheduled to take place from January 15-23, the Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety has announced that road users will experience traffic disruptions. The traffic flow plan includes specific routes, expected diversions, and regulations to be implemented, aiming to ensure minimal inconvenience to the public while maintaining the security and smooth running of the summits.

Sports and Infrastructure Developments

In the realm of sports, the FUFA Women Super League is bracing for an action-packed seventh match day, with fans eagerly awaiting the showdown of the teams. Simultaneously, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has selected a contractor for paving the Nateete-Nakawuka road, a significant infrastructure development expected to improve transportation and connectivity.

Focus on International Politics and Climate Change

Internationally, over 30 leaders are set to convene to discuss the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, a crucial meeting that will have significant geopolitical implications. Meanwhile, meteorologists have shed light on the recent climate changes, providing explanations to the public about the unusual January rains and urging farmers not to neglect their fields despite the unpredictable weather.

Government Initiatives and Policies

The government is preparing to present a whopping 52.7 trillion shilling national budget, a move that is likely to put pressure on government debtors. At the same time, Members of Parliament have raised questions about the delay in implementing education sector policies, a matter of concern that affects the future of the country. As the country gears up for the NAM summit, many Ugandans express confusion about its significance, indicating a need for more public awareness and education about these international events.

0
Politics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
5 mins ago
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
The unrestricted power of the President to appoint commissioners to Electoral Commissions has come under severe scrutiny. Political figures and analysts alike are calling for a comprehensive reform of these laws, a move that they believe would significantly bolster the independence of electoral bodies. The need for such a change is seen as critical, with
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
13 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
13 mins ago
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
8 mins ago
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
10 mins ago
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
10 mins ago
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Latest Headlines
World News
African Cup of Nations: Kick-off in Cote d'Ivoire Amid High Expectations
36 seconds
African Cup of Nations: Kick-off in Cote d'Ivoire Amid High Expectations
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
1 min
Indian TV Star Archana Gautam Hospitalised: Causes Unknown
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
5 mins
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games
5 mins
Leadership Dispute Cancels Botswana Premier League Games
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
8 mins
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
10 mins
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
10 mins
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
10 mins
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
13 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app