Uganda Opposition Leader Bobi Wine Claims House Arrest Ahead of Road Protest

Ugandan opposition leader and former presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, has announced that he is under house arrest. His residence, located in Magere, to the north of Uganda's capital, Kampala, has been surrounded by police and soldiers ahead of a planned protest against the poor condition of roads in the country. Wine, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), reported that he was barred from leaving his home.

Protest Against Infrastructure Negligence

The protest comes at a crucial time, as Uganda prepares to host two significant global summits. Opposition politicians, including Wine, intended to leverage these events to draw attention to the state of the nation's infrastructure. Despite being under confinement, Wine confirmed that the demonstration would proceed.

The planned protest is set to coincide with the Non-Aligned Movement summit, an international forum of states not formally aligned with any major power bloc. Wine was prevented from leaving his home by security forces who have taken measures to stop him from leading unlawful assemblies and political demonstrations. The opposition leader, however, asserts that these protests are a constitutional right and aims to use the summit as a platform to highlight the opposition's grievances against the government.

Mounting Pressure and Political Tensions

Uganda's President, Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, has often been accused of police harassment. This incident underlines the escalating political tension in the country and raises concerns about the erosion of democratic principles and human rights. Wine's aim to remind the Non-Aligned Movement of their purpose in fighting for the oppressed people of the global South brings the spotlight back to the mounting pressure for infrastructure improvements and government accountability in Uganda.