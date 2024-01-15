en English
Politics

Uganda News Roundup: Homeless Crisis, NAM Summit Preparations and More

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:54 pm EST
In Kitalanga zone, Kansanga, located in the Makindye Division of Kampala, over two hundred people have been left stranded after their homes were demolished. This has resulted in some of the affected individuals having to spend nights outdoors due to the lack of alternative shelter.

KCCA Resolves to Close Kiteezi Landfill

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has made a resolution to close down the Kiteezi landfill within the next two years.

Details Disclosed for NAM Summit Delegates

Details regarding accommodation and meeting venues have been disclosed for delegates attending the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. The government has allocated 126 million Ugandan Shillings towards the development of school infrastructure in Moyo District.

‘Black Rainwater’ Phenomenon Explained

Experts have provided explanations for the phenomenon of ‘Black Rainwater,’ which concerns the collection of dirty water.

Health Experts Call for Action on Patient Surge

There is a call to action from health experts to address the increasing number of patients, which is placing a strain on healthcare resources.

Preparations for NAM Summit in Kampala

Preparations are underway for the Non-Aligned Movement summit in Kampala, with various logistics being finalized. A family in Pader is facing hardships as the mother battles nodding syndrome, and there is no information regarding the father.

NUP to Petition Attack on Party Headquarters

The National Unity Platform (NUP) plans to petition over an attack on their party headquarters, an incident which the police have denied involvement in. Furthermore, there is discourse on the significance and principles of the Non-Aligned Movement in relation to the summit.

Local Land and Environmental Concerns

Local land disputes and environmental concerns such as changes in rainwater color have also been reported in various regions.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

