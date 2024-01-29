Uganda Mourns as Cecilia Ogwal, Former MP and Women's Rights Advocate, is Laid to Rest

In a moment of deep national mourning, Uganda bid farewell to one of its most revered political figures, Cecilia Barbara Imat Atim Ogwal Atat, the former Dokolo Woman MP, who was interred in Alito town council, Kole district.

The ceremony was an assembly of dignitaries from across Uganda and beyond, evidencing Ogwal's far-reaching influence and impact.

The Legacy of Cecilia Ogwal

A woman of fortitude and unwavering commitment to national development and women's rights, Ogwal was celebrated by Vice President Jessica Alupo, the representative of President Yoweri Museveni at the funeral.

Alupo commended Ogwal's extensive contributions and her tireless advocacy for women and the girl child. Ogwal, a beacon of democratic principles, was a role model in parliament, respected across party lines.

Unveiling the Illness

Dr. Jackson Orem, the executive director of Uganda Cancer Institute, disclosed that Ogwal's health struggle began with a diagnosis of colon cancer, which later proved to be pancreatic cancer.

Despite advancements in treatment, she developed complications while abroad and succumbed to cardiac arrest. A lack of facilities and budget constraints in Uganda had necessitated her referral to India for further medical tests.

A Plethora of Tributes

Ogwal's funeral became a platform for expressions of profound respect and admiration. Kenya's Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei and Uganda's Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa paid homage to Ogwal's mentorship role in their careers.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, used the platform to call for functional health facilities in Uganda and a peaceful by-election in Dokolo. Richard Todwong, NRM secretary, emphasized Ogwal's example, calling for leaders to mentor successors, a principle Ogwal embodied throughout her career.