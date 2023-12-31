en English
Uganda in Retrospect: A Review of 2023’s Significant Events and Looking Ahead

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:10 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
Uganda in Retrospect: A Review of 2023’s Significant Events and Looking Ahead

In a year marked by economic, political, and social shifts, Uganda has seen a surge in visitor numbers to the scenic locale of Kalangala, prompting an increased demand for ferry services. On the religious front, Rev. Godfrey Kasana Ssemakula’s aspiration to ascend to the position of Bishop of Luweero remains unrealized.

Economic Ripples and Political Waves

As we review the performance of Uganda’s business sector in 2023, a clear dichotomy emerges. Certain industries have flourished, while others have grappled with challenges. The second quarter of the year was punctuated by events that had far-reaching implications. One such event was the unlikely rise of the controversial figure, Francis Zaake, who successfully carved out a place for himself in Parliament, underscoring his political journey.

Infrastructure Challenges and Security Measures

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) expresses concern over the potential withdrawal of funding by the African Development Bank (AfDB) for road projects in the capital. Amid these concerns, security officials are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure public safety during the New Year’s celebrations. Meanwhile, the Kabaka has reached the venue for the New Year’s festivities, adding to the jubilant atmosphere.

Hope and Humanitarian Endeavors

An organization has stepped forward to support parents with twins, underlining the spirit of community and empathy. At the same time, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has sparked hope regarding the road that connects Kakumiro to Mubende. In a retrospective look at MP Zaake’s life before he stepped into the political arena, we glimpse the man behind the public figure. Reflecting on the most significant stories from April to June of 2023, we are reminded of the highs and lows that made the year unforgettable.

As we stand on the threshold of 2024, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago voices his concerns about the AfDB’s potential cessation of funds for road repairs. In Kabalagala, residents live under a cloud of anxiety due to an impending crisis. As we traverse the landscape of the past year, we anticipate the year ahead, buoyed by the resilience of the Ugandan people and their unwavering hope for a brighter future.

Rafia Tasleem

