Health

Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit with Infrastructure and Health Initiatives

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Uganda Gears Up for NAM Summit with Infrastructure and Health Initiatives

As Uganda braces itself for the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, measures are being taken to ensure that delegates are treated to an authentic taste of Uganda. Organic foods, a hallmark of Ugandan cuisine, will be at the forefront of these gastronomic offerings. In the lead-up to the summit, the Uganda Development Corporation (UDC) has funneled $45 million into the conference facilities, bolstering the infrastructure in readiness for the event.

Health and Safety: A Top Priority

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has shown its commitment to public health and safety by taking stringent action against unlicensed drug shops in Mbale. In a sweeping operation, over 145 of these establishments have been shuttered. This move promises to protect citizens from the potential perils of unregulated medications.

Sporting Ambitions and City Improvements

In the realm of sports, Bul Football Club (FC) has set its sights on the Uganda Premier League (UPL) title. Trainings have resumed with renewed vigor, reflecting the team’s high hopes. Concurrently, the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is on the verge of inaugurating a slew of public toilets, marking another stride in its city improvement initiatives.

Novel Approaches in Health and Political Reconciliation

On the health front, unique initiatives are underway to tackle issues such as dog bites. Meanwhile, dog therapy is being employed as an innovative approach to aid those battling depression. In the political arena, calls for reconciliation are growing louder within the factions of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) as they prepare for the 2026 polls.

Local Developments and Concerns

Several other local developments have been unfolding simultaneously. Residents have expressed their discontent over a quarry in Kasangati. Efforts to revamp the façade of shops in Kampala are ongoing. There are widespread reports of parents grappling with the challenges of caring for children with disabilities. Warnings have been issued about the potential difficulties students might face due to new educational policies. The alarming incident of a child abduction at a Masaka hospital has led to two arrests, while anti-illegal fishing operations have resulted in the destruction of boats and fishing gear.

As Uganda prepares for the NAM Summit with a sense of anticipation, it is clear that the nation is not merely focusing on the event itself. From infrastructure and health initiatives to sports, politics, and local developments, Uganda is making strides in various spheres, reflecting a progressive and proactive stance.

Health Politics Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

