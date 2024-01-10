en English
International Relations

Uganda Gears Up for NAM and G77 plus China Summits: Final Preparations Underway

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
Uganda is set to host two prestigious diplomatic events in 2024: the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and the G77 plus China Summit. The preparations for these events are underway, with Member of Parliament Betty Amongi and other government officials overseeing the final touches at Entebbe International Airport, emphasizing Uganda’s commitment to successfully hosting these international events.

Ready to Welcome the World

According to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, the upgrades to the arrival and departure units, as well as the expansion of parking space at Entebbe International Airport, are due to be completed and commissioned by the end of this week. These improvements are part of the National Aviation Master Plan’s general airport upgrade. The enhanced facility is designed to accommodate between 1,000 and 1,500 delegates, including over 70 heads of states from 134 countries. The airport’s capacity is expected to be boosted with increased aircraft parking aprons and additional parking space.

Enhanced Infrastructure and Security

The airport has undergone several renovations and innovations in readiness for the summits. The expansion includes the installation of CCTV cameras, enlargement of the new terminal to double the capacity of the old one – up to 20,000 square meters, and enhancement of the cargo center to a capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes. These upgrades not only cater to the summits’ needs but also position Entebbe International Airport as a modern, secure, and efficient hub.

A Dry Run for Smooth Operations

In the run-up to the summits, a dry run simulating the arrival and departure processes was conducted at the airport. Special teams have been organized to receive specifically NAM visitors. The presence of government officials, including Betty Amongi, during the final checks, underscores the importance of these events and Uganda’s role in the global community.

The NAM and G77 plus China Summits provide a platform for countries not part of any power bloc and developing nations, respectively, to come together and discuss global challenges. The focus is likely to be on economic development, peace, and security, promoting cooperation among developing nations.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

