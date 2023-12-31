en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 11:11 am EST
Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

As the year 2024 dawns, the spotlight shines on Uganda, the host of the 27th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CSPoC). The Right Honorable Anita Among, the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, was spotted driving herself to the Speke Resort in Munyonyo, the venue for the upcoming conference.

This personal inspection of the ongoing preparations stands as a testament to Uganda’s dedication and readiness to host this high-profile international event.

A Hands-On Approach

Speaker Among’s hands-on approach and personal involvement underscore the gravity Uganda places on hosting the conference successfully.

Her oversight responsibilities extend to ensuring that the venue and arrangements meet the required standards for this international event.

With a total of 43 delegations confirmed to attend, including the Speakers of the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly as special guests, the preparations underway are meticulous and thorough.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations

By Rafia Tasleem

Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade

By Salman Akhtar

Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact ...
@Agriculture · 5 mins
Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact ...
heart comment 0
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action

By Quadri Adejumo

2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections
Belgian Government Extends Central Banker’s Term Amid Political Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Belgian Government Extends Central Banker's Term Amid Political Uncertainty
UK and India Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by Easter 2024

By Geeta Pillai

UK and India Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by Easter 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
1 min
BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
2 mins
Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
2 mins
Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
2 mins
From Sobriety to Gambling: Elissa Hubbard's Battle with Addiction
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
2 mins
Dengue Outbreak in Turks and Caicos Islands: Urgent Action Required
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
4 mins
Russia Criticizes US for Damaging UNSC's Credibility amid Global Tensions; Thousands Rally in Belgrade
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
5 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from 2025 Re-election Bid
Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
5 mins
Assam Gana Parishad's Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
8 mins
2023 in Review: A Year of Challenges and the Call for Collaborative Action
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
8 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
45 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app