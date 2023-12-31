Uganda Gears Up for Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

As the year 2024 dawns, the spotlight shines on Uganda, the host of the 27th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CSPoC). The Right Honorable Anita Among, the Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, was spotted driving herself to the Speke Resort in Munyonyo, the venue for the upcoming conference.

This personal inspection of the ongoing preparations stands as a testament to Uganda’s dedication and readiness to host this high-profile international event.

A Hands-On Approach

Speaker Among’s hands-on approach and personal involvement underscore the gravity Uganda places on hosting the conference successfully.

Her oversight responsibilities extend to ensuring that the venue and arrangements meet the required standards for this international event.

With a total of 43 delegations confirmed to attend, including the Speakers of the Republic of South Sudan and the East African Legislative Assembly as special guests, the preparations underway are meticulous and thorough.