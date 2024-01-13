Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit

Uganda’s Minister for Information, Communications Technology, and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, outlined the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, slated for 2024. As an unparalleled diplomatic event, the summit congregates leaders and representatives from nations that uphold a policy of neutrality, refraining from formal alignment with or against any significant power bloc.

Uganda’s Role in International Relations

The decision to host the NAM Summit manifests Uganda’s commitment to playing a vital role in international relations, particularly among nations that maintain a policy of neutrality. The extensive preparations encompass logistical planning, security arrangements, infrastructural development, and diplomatic engagements, all aimed at ensuring the event’s smooth and successful execution.

Benefits and Opportunities for Uganda

Hosting the NAM Summit is also perceived as a golden opportunity for Uganda to exhibit its progress and potential to the global community, thereby fostering economic and political partnerships. The statements made by the minister underscore the government’s efforts to solidify Uganda’s position on the global stage and the anticipated benefits that the summit could bring to the country.

Security Measures and Preparations

The Uganda Police Force is putting in concerted efforts to make certain the safety and security of the NAM/IGAD/G77+China Summit. The summit, which is scheduled for January 15-23, 2024, at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, is expected to welcome a significant number of foreign and local delegates. The Capital City Authority (KCCA) has implemented various measures, including the closure of 248 commercial motorcycles stages, to ensure the safe and swift movement of delegates. Security personnel have been prepared to deal with any potential threats, reinforcing the commitment to ensuring a successful and safe event.