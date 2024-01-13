en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Uganda Gears Up for 2024 Non-Aligned Movement Summit

Uganda’s Minister for Information, Communications Technology, and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, outlined the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, slated for 2024. As an unparalleled diplomatic event, the summit congregates leaders and representatives from nations that uphold a policy of neutrality, refraining from formal alignment with or against any significant power bloc.

Uganda’s Role in International Relations

The decision to host the NAM Summit manifests Uganda’s commitment to playing a vital role in international relations, particularly among nations that maintain a policy of neutrality. The extensive preparations encompass logistical planning, security arrangements, infrastructural development, and diplomatic engagements, all aimed at ensuring the event’s smooth and successful execution.

Benefits and Opportunities for Uganda

Hosting the NAM Summit is also perceived as a golden opportunity for Uganda to exhibit its progress and potential to the global community, thereby fostering economic and political partnerships. The statements made by the minister underscore the government’s efforts to solidify Uganda’s position on the global stage and the anticipated benefits that the summit could bring to the country.

Security Measures and Preparations

The Uganda Police Force is putting in concerted efforts to make certain the safety and security of the NAM/IGAD/G77+China Summit. The summit, which is scheduled for January 15-23, 2024, at Speke Resort, Munyonyo, is expected to welcome a significant number of foreign and local delegates. The Capital City Authority (KCCA) has implemented various measures, including the closure of 248 commercial motorcycles stages, to ensure the safe and swift movement of delegates. Security personnel have been prepared to deal with any potential threats, reinforcing the commitment to ensuring a successful and safe event.

0
International Relations Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
47 mins ago
Mark Montgomery Rebukes China's Ambassador Over Warnings to Australia
Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, Mark Montgomery, rebuked China’s Ambassador to Australia for his stern warnings concerning Canberra’s interactions with Taiwan’s incoming administration. The ambassador’s comments implied that Australians could be ‘pushed over the edge of an abyss’ should there be any blunders in the relationship, a notion Montgomery classified as
Mark Montgomery Rebukes China's Ambassador Over Warnings to Australia
Czech Republic's Position in Global Politics: Insights from Senate President Vystrcil
56 mins ago
Czech Republic's Position in Global Politics: Insights from Senate President Vystrcil
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
58 mins ago
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amidst Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
49 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Calls for ICJ Intervention
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
55 mins ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Escalation in Middle East Raises Global Concerns
55 mins ago
Escalation in Middle East Raises Global Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
5 mins
Teenage Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn in Pit Latrine
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
10 mins
Labour Party Can Win Without Scotland, Asserts First Minister Humza Yousaf
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
10 mins
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya's Assault Charge: A Test of Political Accountability
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
17 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Rally: A Beacon for the Year Ahead
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
18 mins
Miraculous Survival: Construction Worker Retains Vision After Nail Gun Accident
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
19 mins
Nathan Ake Highlights the Uncompromising Drive Behind Manchester City’s Success
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
22 mins
From Pints to Positivity: Nurse Shares Inspiring Sobriety Journey
Venezuela's New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs
22 mins
Venezuela's New Bill: A Potential Blow to NGOs
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
23 mins
Malawi Sport Awards 2023: K120 Million Needed for Successful Execution
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
1 hour
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
1 hour
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
2 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
2 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
4 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
6 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
9 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app