Uganda: Embracing Youth Involvement in Political Leadership

Kintu Alex Brandon, the Member of Parliament for Kagoma North, has highlighted the National Resistance Movement’s (NRM) influence on political parties in Uganda, particularly the National Unity Platform (NUP). The NRM’s strategy of involving the youth in leadership roles has set a benchmark for other political parties in the country.

Embracing Youth Leadership

According to Brandon, parties like the NUP have taken notice of the NRM’s practices and have incorporated similar strategies to engage younger members more actively in political leadership. This development indicates a broader trend within Ugandan politics where youth participation is increasingly being recognized as an important factor for political growth and representation.

President Museveni’s Initiatives for Youth

In a separate development, President Yoweri Museveni has said there will be no compulsory COVID-19 testing for delegates arriving in Uganda next month for the NAM, G77+China delegates. This decision is aimed at facilitating the smooth arrival of the delegates. Furthermore, President Museveni has injected Shs12 billion into 12 ghetto SACCOs in the Kampala Metropolitan Area. The move is seen as an effort to transform the lives of the ghetto youth and stimulate the economic sectors.

Call for Ghetto Youth Employment

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs has expressed an intention to involve the ghetto people in transforming Kampala and requested President Museveni to employ educated ghetto youths in the government. The beneficiaries of this initiative are estimated to be 120,000 ghetto youth residing and working in 216 ghetto zones. The Chairman of Ghetto Structures applauded President Museveni for supporting and transforming them into good citizens.