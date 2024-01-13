Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit

In a significant move to prepare for a global event, Uganda’s government is stepping up efforts to enhance infrastructure ahead of the 2024 Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit. The initiative, led by government representative Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, focuses on improving facilities around the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, the airport, roads, and the summit venue. Baryomunsi draws a parallel between tidying a home for visitors and the efforts put by the government to prepare for this major summit.

Infrastructure Upgrades: An Anticipation of the NAM Summit

The NAM Summit, set to be hosted by Uganda in 2024, is a significant event expected to bring together leaders and delegates from various countries. The preparations for the summit necessitate efficient and presentable infrastructure. Dr. Baryomunsi’s comments highlight the importance of infrastructure readiness in anticipation of such large-scale events.

Security Measures: The Creation of A Command Centre

Alongside infrastructure improvements, the Uganda police force, in collaboration with various security agencies, has established a state-of-the-art command centre at Speke Resort Monyonyo. The comprehensive security arrangements include a multi-faceted team, consisting of the anti-terrorism department, fire-rescue services, and other joint security units. These measures aim to ensure a secure environment for all summit participants, reflecting the country’s commitment to preserving a safe atmosphere for the event.

The Potential Impact of the NAM Summit

The upcoming NAM Summit is more than just a gathering of global leaders; it’s an opportunity for Uganda to showcase its capabilities and readiness to host international events. This could potentially enhance the country’s image and open doors for future opportunities. The mention of ‘2024 X Corp.’ also suggests possible involvement or interest from private corporations in the summit or related activities, indicating a broad spectrum of interest in this global event.